India ‘deeply regrets accidental’ firing of missile inside Pakistan

"On March 9, 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," the ministry said in a statement. "It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan."

"The government has taken serious view and ordered a high-level court of enquiry," the statement added.

The ministry said while the incident was "deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident".

The Indian defence ministry's statement comes a day after Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar briefed the media about the incident, calling for an explanation from Delhi.

"On March 9, at 6:43pm, a high-speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory by Air Defence Operations Centre of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)," he told media persons in Islamabad, adding the object suddenly manoeuvred towards Pakistani territory from its initial course and violated Pakistan's air space, ultimately falling near Mian Channu at 6:50pm.

"It was a supersonic flying object, most probably a missile, but it was certainly unarmed," he said at the time.

"It is important to highlight that the flight path of this object endangered many international and domestic passenger flights — both in Indian and Pakistani air space — as well as human life and property on ground," he added.