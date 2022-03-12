Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Possible meeting between Putin, Zelensky not ruled out -- Kremlin

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of social networks Facebook and Instagram, said on Thursday that it has allowed posts with violent speeches towards Russians in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Instagram has distributed materials which call for committing violent acts against Russian citizens, including military personnel, Russia's telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor said Friday in a brief statement.

Peskov said Friday that Russia will investigate if the social media platforms allowed publications of calls for violence against Russians, and it will be necessary to ban the applications if they allow hate speech.

The U.S. government will revoke Russia's most-favored nation trade status amid the Ukraine crisis, the White House said Friday, noting that it will work with Group of Seven (G7) countries and the European Union to roll out new sanctions.

U.S. President Joe Biden and the other G7 leaders "will announce new economic actions" to "further isolate Russia from the global financial system," the White House said in a statement.