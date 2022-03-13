G7 ministers vow action to prevent food crisis

“We are all appalled by and condemn the large-scale aggression by the Russian Federation against the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine,” the statement said.

Expressing deep concern about the impacts on food security and the rising number of people suffering from hunger, the G7 ministers promised to “help facilitate harvests in Ukraine and ensure the ability of Ukrainian farmers to feed their population and to contribute to global food security.”

“We will not tolerate artificially inflated prices,” the ministers said, showing their resolve to fight “any speculative behavior that endangers food security or access to food for vulnerable countries or populations.”

They also urged “all countries to keep their food and agricultural markets open and to guard against any unjustified restrictive measures on their exports.”

At the online meeting, Japanese agriculture minister Genjiro Kaneko called for unity among the G7 major powers.

“The Russian military must withdraw from Ukraine immediately to realize a fundamental solution” of the current crisis, Kaneko also said.