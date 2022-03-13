Chinese humanitarian aid arrives in Ukraine

The packs contain blankets, towels, cutlery, damp-proof mats, buckets, and torches, and were sent from Beijing by the Red Cross Society of China.
Ukraine's Red Cross Society will receive the consignment when the truck convoy containing the aid arrives in the western Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi.
The second batch of materials will leave the Chinese capital on Sunday.
Meanwhile, another group of Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province at 9:51 am on Saturday.
Before that, ten temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have already returned to China safely.
Published : March 13, 2022
By : China Daily
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022