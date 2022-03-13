Russians reel amid salvo of economic sanctions

In the week starting Feb. 26, the price of television sets rose by about 15% and the price of tomatoes increased by about 7%, according to consumer price indices released by the Federal State Statistics Service of Russia on Wednesday.

Major supermarkets have capped purchases of products such as chicken to prevent bulk buying. Hardships in the lives of the Russian public are likely to continue for some time.

The military invasion of Ukraine looks like it is developing into a protracted conflict and even young Russian conflicts are being sent to fight.

A woman in Moscow made her two sons fly to Egypt, shortly after the invasion began. Aged 19 and 30, the men have since traveled from Egypt to Georgia.

“I was worried they would be drafted and sent to the front lines. I won’t have them to return to Russia until the war ends,” she said.

When the invasion began, Putin and the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that only professional soldiers were participating in military operations in Ukraine. But the Defense Ministry recently acknowledged that young conscripts have been engaged in operations.

Aeroflot and other major Russian airlines suspended international flights on Tuesday. Air travel out of Russia is currently limited to Turkey and Armenia. “The suspension of international flight services is to prevent people from escaping military service. Eventually, it will be impossible to leave the country,” read a social media post.

The Russian government has blocked access to social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter, intensifying its already strict control of information and sparking fears that access to the internet will be shut down completely in the days ahead.