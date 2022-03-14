PH growth estimate slashed due to Russia-Ukraine war

On Friday, Capital Economics slashed its 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the Philippines to 7.2 percent from 8 percent previously, alongside downgraded projections for eight other Asian countries in its report covering 12 economies. The London-based think tank retained its pre-war forecasts for Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, citing the “negligible” impact of the conflict on these countries.

Capital Economics’ lower 2022 GDP growth estimate for the Philippines nonetheless remained within the government’s 7 to 9 percent target range, and was still among the fastest in emerging Asia, just behind Vietnam’s 8.8 percent and Bangladesh’s 8 percent. The think tank kept its 2023 growth forecast for the Philippines at 8.5 percent — the highest in the region.

“Movements in energy prices have no direct impact on real GDP. But there are indirect effects caused by shifts in real income. For net-energy consuming economies, which includes most of Asia, the main hit from higher prices will come through a reduction in real incomes,” Capital Economics senior Asia economist Gareth Leather said.

Capital Economics jacked up its 2022 headline inflation forecast for the Philippines to 4.3 percent — above the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) 2 to 4 percent target range of manageable price hikes — from 4 percent previously.