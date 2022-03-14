Yoon’s pledge signals a U-turn from nuclear-free power policy

Yoon has vowed to make a U-turn from the Moon Jae-in administration’s nuclear energy phase-out policies, citing plans to use nuclear to account for 30 percent of total energy generation.



“(I’ll make sure) Sin-Hanul No. 3 and No. 4 resume construction and operate old nuclear reactors after evaluating their safety performances,” Yoon said in a statement on Dec 29.



Moon halted construction on the two powerhouses located in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, as part of his energy policy to minimize reliance on atomic power.



Yoon also pledged to make the country a top exporter of nuclear equipment and technology, which excited the industry that has been downsizing businesses accordingly to the phase-out plan.



“Following Yoon’s pledges, local suppliers in primary and secondary industries of nuclear energy -- for instance, those who supply equipment for building new reactors -- will open arms for Yoon’s energy policy,” said Choi Jae-won, chemistry professor at Gyeongsang National University.

Choi added the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. might have a chance to reduce its record operating loss of 5.8 trillion won ($4.8 billion).



“Up until now, Kepco has generated electricity using price-volatile materials such as coal and liquefied natural gas. But even with the skyrocketing global fuel price, it couldn’t raise electricity price because of Moon’s promise to curb the price hike,” Choi said.



“On the other hand, production cost of atomic power is hardly fluctuant, allowing for Kepco to run a stable and preferably profitable business.”