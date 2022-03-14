Emirates resumes commercial flights to and from Viet Nam

With the resumption of Emirates commercial flights, travellers heading to Europe and other destinations and returning to HCM City and Ha Noi will no longer be required to obtain special government approval for entry and can self-quarantine at home.

The desire to travel has never been stronger, and as travellers from Viet Nam start planning their international trips once again after a two-year gap, Emirates is ready to meet demand by offering three flights a week from and to Ha Noi and two weekly flights on the HCM City route.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 120 destinations within its extensive global network via Dubai, the hub of Emirates.

Those planning a stopover will have the chance to squeeze in visits to the Dubai Expo, which ends on March 31. — VNS