Fri, March 18, 2022

international

Emirates resumes commercial flights to and from Viet Nam

Travellers from Viet Nam can now travel with Emirates for their long-awaited international holidays and business trips and enjoy the convenience of returning home hassle-free from 13 March.

With the resumption of Emirates commercial flights, travellers heading to Europe and other destinations and returning to HCM City and Ha Noi will no longer be required to obtain special government approval for entry and can self-quarantine at home.

The desire to travel has never been stronger, and as travellers from Viet Nam start planning their international trips once again after a two-year gap, Emirates is ready to meet demand by offering three flights a week from and to Ha Noi and two weekly flights on the HCM City route.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 120 destinations within its extensive global network via Dubai, the hub of Emirates.

Those planning a stopover will have the chance to squeeze in visits to the Dubai Expo, which ends on March 31. — VNS

Related News

Published : March 14, 2022

By : Vietnam News

Related News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

A Filipino view of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Remote Bhutan also affected by Russia-Ukraine war

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Pakistan's Foreign policy is becoming a casualty of politics

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Latest News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

5th phase of popular co-payment subsidy will be launched ‘if necessary’

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.