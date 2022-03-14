Russia says it attacked Ukraine training facility, killed up to 180 mercenaries

Several buildings collapsed after Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian base in Yavoriv, 25km from the border with Poland on March 13.
Russia said on Sunday it had attacked the Yavoriv training facility in western Ukraine, adding the strike had killed "up to 180 foreign mercenaries" and destroyed a large number of weapons supplied by outside nations.
Defense ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that Russia would continue its attacks against what he called foreign mercenaries.
Reuters could not independently verify the statements.
Ukrainian regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said 35 people were killed and 134 wounded in the attack.
Konashenkov said Russia had used high precision long-range weapons to strike Yavoriv and a separate facility in the village of Starichi. He said both bases were being used to train foreign mercenaries and store weapons.
The attack came one day after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow considered convoys of Western arms shipments to Ukraine to be legitimate targets.
Published : March 14, 2022
By : Reuters
