Fri, March 18, 2022

international

Russia says it attacked Ukraine training facility, killed up to 180 mercenaries

Russia said on Sunday (March 13) it had attacked the Yavoriv training facility in western Ukraine, adding the strike had killed "up to 180 foreign mercenaries" and destroyed a large number of weapons supplied by outside nations.

Several buildings collapsed after Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian base in Yavoriv, 25km from the border with Poland on March 13.

Russia said on Sunday it had attacked the Yavoriv training facility in western Ukraine, adding the strike had killed "up to 180 foreign mercenaries" and destroyed a large number of weapons supplied by outside nations.

Defense ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that Russia would continue its attacks against what he called foreign mercenaries.

Reuters could not independently verify the statements.

Ukrainian regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said 35 people were killed and 134 wounded in the attack.

Konashenkov said Russia had used high precision long-range weapons to strike Yavoriv and a separate facility in the village of Starichi. He said both bases were being used to train foreign mercenaries and store weapons.

The attack came one day after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow considered convoys of Western arms shipments to Ukraine to be legitimate targets.

Related News

Published : March 14, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

A Filipino view of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Remote Bhutan also affected by Russia-Ukraine war

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Pakistan's Foreign policy is becoming a casualty of politics

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Latest News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

5th phase of popular co-payment subsidy will be launched ‘if necessary’

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.