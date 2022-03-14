Russia shows signs of interest in Ukraine talks, says U.S. official

Sherman, in an interview with Fox News Sunday, said the United States is putting "enormous pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a cease-fire in its weeks-old invasion of Ukraine and to allow the creation of humanitarian corridors so that civilians can escape.
"That pressure is beginning to have some effect. We are seeing some signs of a willingness to have real, serious negotiations. But I have to say ... so far it appears Vladimir Putin is intent on destroying Ukraine," Sherman said.
Sherman did not elaborate on hints Moscow may have provided about talks.
Sherman was asked about the Biden administration's decision to not facilitate the transfer of Polish jets to Ukraine, saying Kyiv needed other military hardware.
"What Ukrainians needed was anti-aircraft, anti-tank and anti-armour weapons, which is what we are supplying them in great measure and coordinating with other countries to do the same," Sherman said.
Sherman's comments came as Russia said on Sunday it had attacked the Yavoriv training facility in western Ukraine, adding the strike had killed "up to 180 foreign mercenaries" and destroyed a large number of weapons supplied by outside nations.
Defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that Russia would continue its attacks against what he called foreign mercenaries.
While a Russian delegate to talks with Ukraine said "there has been considerable progress since the Russia-Ukraine talks began," TASS reported on Sunday.
The report cited Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky, who said talks with Ukraine may soon produce draft agreements. "It may be possible to reach a joint position between the two delegations soon," said the official.
Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Sunday said he thought progress could be made at talks with Russia in the coming days as the Russian side had become more constructive, according to Reuters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday and urged them to influence the Kyiv authorities to stop "criminal acts" of Ukrainian "nationalist battalions," according to the Kremlin.
Macron and Scholz urged an immediate ceasefire and a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine, the German government said in a statement, noting the 75-minute talk as part of the ongoing international efforts to end the conflict.
Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Putin, said on Sunday that a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could not be ruled out, but first they need to know what will be discussed at the meeting and what the results will be.
He also said it was too early to talk about the outcome of the talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
Zelensky said on Saturday that NATO members are lacking courage and consensus on whether to accept Ukraine.
A member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation says Ukraine and Russia are close to reaching a compromise on signing relevant agreements.
The Kremlin says talks between Moscow and Kyiv have continued via video link.
The two sides have held three rounds of talks so far and agreed on establishing humanitarian corridors.
Published : March 14, 2022
By : Reuters
