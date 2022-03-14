Russia shows signs of interest in Ukraine talks, says U.S. official

While a Russian delegate to talks with Ukraine said "there has been considerable progress since the Russia-Ukraine talks began," TASS reported on Sunday.

The report cited Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky, who said talks with Ukraine may soon produce draft agreements. "It may be possible to reach a joint position between the two delegations soon," said the official.

Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Sunday said he thought progress could be made at talks with Russia in the coming days as the Russian side had become more constructive, according to Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday and urged them to influence the Kyiv authorities to stop "criminal acts" of Ukrainian "nationalist battalions," according to the Kremlin.

Macron and Scholz urged an immediate ceasefire and a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine, the German government said in a statement, noting the 75-minute talk as part of the ongoing international efforts to end the conflict.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Putin, said on Sunday that a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could not be ruled out, but first they need to know what will be discussed at the meeting and what the results will be.

He also said it was too early to talk about the outcome of the talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Zelensky said on Saturday that NATO members are lacking courage and consensus on whether to accept Ukraine.

A member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation says Ukraine and Russia are close to reaching a compromise on signing relevant agreements.

The Kremlin says talks between Moscow and Kyiv have continued via video link.

The two sides have held three rounds of talks so far and agreed on establishing humanitarian corridors.