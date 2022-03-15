MAS issues details of Russia sanctions that include digital payment curbs

MAS issued two notices on March 14 (Monday) that explain the entities the sanctions are targeted at, the financial institutions, including payment service providers, and other dos and don'ts.

"In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Singapore Government has imposed financial measures targeted at designated Russian banks, entities and activities in Russia, and fund-raising activities benefiting the Russian government," said MAS.

It stressed that these measures apply to all financial institutions in Singapore, including banks, finance companies, insurers, capital markets intermediaries, securities exchanges and payment service providers.

"Digital payment token service providers are therefore specifically prohibited from facilitating transactions that could aid the circumvention of the financial measures," it noted.

Under the MAS Act, financial institutions found in breach of any of its regulations can be fined.

The notice on Financial Measures in Relation to Russia named the designated banks as VTB Bank, Vnesheconombank (Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs), Promsvyazbank and Bank Rossiya.

It said the sanctions will extend to all entities owned or controlled by these banks, directly or indirectly, or entities that are acting on behalf of or under the direction of these banks.