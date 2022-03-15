Global fuel price hike affecting oil supply in Laos

At the same time, Lao businesses are struggling to import sufficient fuel to meet the country’s needs, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Khampheng Saysompheng, told a press briefing on Sunday.

Fuel importers are also suffering from the rise in cost because, while the price of imported fuel is rising, the increased cost is not reflected in sale prices in Laos. This means businesses are losing money.

“Some petrol stations have less fuel for sale, because less fuel is being imported. Some petrol stations close early when their stock of fuel runs out,” Dr Khampheng said.

If the imported price of oil is higher than the retail price in Laos, businesses may not be able to supply all the oil needed in the next one or two weeks.

A meeting was held to discuss the issue, when it was decided that if the price of oil continues to remain at a high level, sufficient oil would be bought to last for five to seven days instead of 15 days as at present.