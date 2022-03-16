Myanmar to accept baht for border trade

“By reducing dependence on the US dollar, we will mitigate the risk of sudden exchange rate swings due to external geopolitical factors,” the ministries said in a statement, adding the move would help reduce inflation caused by appreciation of the dollar.

The arrangements would also help support economic recovery, the statement said, adding that Myanmar should record “modest” gross domestic product growth in the fiscal year ending October 2022.

Myanmar’s military-controlled government has already said it would accept China’s renminbi as the official currency for trade settlements.

Reuters reported that Myanmar’s economy has slumped since the army overthrew an elected government a year ago and launched a bloody crackdown on opponents, with a struggle to impose order amid widespread civil unrest and armed resistance from pro-democracy militias and ethnic minority rebels.