Ninety per cent of Ukrainian population could face poverty in protracted war

Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator told Reuters on Tuesday (March 15) that his agency was working with the Kyiv government to avoid a worst-case scenario of the economy collapsing and hoped to provide cash transfers to families to buy food and other basics to keep them from fleeing.

"If the conflict is a protracted one, if it were to continue, we are going to see poverty rates escalate very significantly," Steiner told Reuters.

"Clearly the extreme end of the scenario is an implosion of the economy as a whole. And that could ultimately lead to up to 90 per cent of people either being below the poverty line or being at high risk of (poverty)," he said.