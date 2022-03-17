Vietnamese, Russian foreign ministers hold phone talks on Ukraine situation

Foreign minister Sơn affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent stance that international disputes and disagreements should be resolved by peaceful means in compliance with basic principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly the principle of respecting countries’ independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He urged the parties involved to exercise restraint, reduce tensions, and continue to make efforts for dialogue to find a long-term solution that is in line with international law and takes into account the sides’ legitimate interests.

Việt Nam is willing to join the international community in contributing to this process, the official stressed.

Sơn suggested that the Russian side continue to organise humanitarian corridors and take measures to ensure the safety of civilians, including Vietnamese in Ukraine, in their evacuation from war zones.