'I need your decision': Zelenskiy urges U.S. Congress to help protect Ukraine

"Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people," Zelenskiy said in his virtual address before showing a video containing graphic images of death and destruction in Ukraine that ended with "close the sky over Ukraine."

Zelenskiy continued his push for the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine and asked for more planes and defence systems to respond to a Russian invasion launched last month that has caused large-scale destruction in his country and has unleashed a wave of refugees. He also called for more economic sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine is facing terror that Europe had not experienced since World War Two and the nation's destiny is being decided, Zelenskiy told the U.S. lawmakers through an interpreter.