Ukraine crisis is an internal war of Europe not the largest after World War II

BEIJING - To begin with, from the perspective of the geographic regions, this is an internal war of Europe.

No matter how one interprets European civilization, one thing is indisputable: Europe is a region within which wars broke out very frequently in the course of human history. Even after paying an immense price, the continent is yet to resolve the issue of war and peace and remain the powder keg of the world.

From the view of civilization, it is an internal war of the white Christian world, instead of a war between different civilizations and races. From this point, the paradigm of “clash of civilizations” that was raised by American political scientist Samuel Huntington is wrong.

What truly threatens world peace is not the conflict between and among different civilizations, but an internal war of the white Christian world. The history of Christianity shows that it lacks tolerance, which is demonstrated not only through its atrocities against so-called heretics but also through the infighting between and among the different sects within a religion.

The most serious religious war in Europe was between Protestantism and Catholicism. Lying behind today's Russo-Ukrainian conflict is Orthodoxy and Catholicism.

Third, no matter how Western civilization evolves, the contemporary world is still a jungle society that lacks justice. Even in the case of a powerful country like Russia, it has been repeatedly humiliated and suppressed by the West during its decline. In its nature, the action launched by Russia counts as the reckoning of all the acts of the West after the Cold War. It has just chosen a target formerly under its wing but is now endorsed by the West.