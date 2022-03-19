Tohoku Shinkansen possibly derailed by quake’s 2nd jolt

It was the second time in railroad history that a Shinkansen train was derailed while in operation, following a similar accident that occurred in the 2004 Niigata Prefecture Chuetsu Earthquake.

Emergency brakes are expected to automatically activate on Shinkansen trains of East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) when seismographs detect a large tremor.

That mechanism did not prevent the train from derailing this time, which will likely prompt JR East to reexamine its emergency braking system.

Of 17 cars of the Yamabiko 223 bullet train on the Tohoku Shinkansen line, all except for car No. 13 came off the tracks; 14 of the cars had all of their wheels come off the rails.

It is believed that the train derailed just before or after it had stopped, an investigator from the Japan Transport Safety Board of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry told media after the field investigation Thursday evening.