US tightens Russia clamp in trade move

The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia, moving to further penalize the country's economy by paving the way to higher tariffs on Russian goods.

The vote came after President Joe Biden announced this month that the United States and its European allies would take new steps to isolate Russia from the global trading system.

The bill, which will next be headed to the Senate, suspends normal trade relations with Belarus in addition to Russia.

The bill's approval would allow the US to impose higher tariffs on Russian goods, and includes a ban on Russian oil and gas products and a $13.6 billion military and humanitarian aid package.

The bill came as Russian troops continued their military activities in Ukraine's western city of Lviv.