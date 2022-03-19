Ukraine crisis exposes ASEAN credibility gap

The ASEAN ministers believed there was still room for a peaceful dialogue. Yet, there was no mention of Russia.

This stance is all the more baffling, given that ASEAN countries would only lose a little, if any, should they decide to deliver a stronger statement against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov himself had said that the economic ties with Southeast Asian countries ran only a “skin-deep”.

So again, if ASEAN countries decide to stand against Russia, there’s not a lot to lose, given Russia’s shallow trade and investment exposure in the region.

And if the primary consideration for not condemning Russia was the prospect of not getting any access to its military equipment, that too is questionable.

Indonesia, for instance, in recent years has diversified the source of its military weapons and its purchase of a couple of dozens of Dassault-made Rafale jet fighters from France.

If anything, soon after the French and Indonesian governments announced the planned delivery of the Rafale jet fighters, the United States gave a green light for a US$13.9 billion arms sale to Indonesia, which includes up to 36 F-15 fighter jets.

Also, no one in ASEAN is seriously considering getting the shipment of COVID-19 Sputnik vaccine from Russia, as most of the vaccines used in the region come from manufacturers in Western nations or from China.

Again, there’s no other explanation for ASEAN countries’ reluctance to make a strong stance against Russia’s occupation of Ukraine, than their fear of confronting a superpower country.

With a weak statement that amounts to no less than a slap on the wrist, military generals in Myanmar can certainly be forgiven for thinking that there are two different rules governing ASEAN, one for a small nation like them and another for major powers.

Already in Indonesia, where the government issued a condemnation towards the aggression but omitted the name of the aggressor, cynics have begun to point out that the government was being tough towards a smaller nation like Myanmar, but had reservations about making any judgment when it comes to Russia.

But this should not surprise us.

Even on the issue of Myanmar, ASEAN is far from united.

The past year, ever since tanks started rolling in on the streets of Yangon and Naypyidaw, has shown us that when it comes to upholding some basic principles of democracy and human rights in the region, only a handful of countries were willing to put in the work.

Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia, ASEAN’s ‘coalition of the willing’ have been united in wanting ASEAN to have a strong position on Myanmar, while others were comfortable sitting on the fence and gave the generals a free pass.

The crisis in Ukraine again reminds us about the reality, that at the end of today very little has changed in how ASEAN member countries go about doing their business, that realpolitik, pragmatism, and short-term calculation would trump basic norms and decency.

Sadly enough for ASEAN watchers like us, only a few weeks before the Ukraine invasion we had the illusion that Jakarta, Singapore, or Kuala Lumpur were guided by high moral principles when they went after the junta government in Myanmar.

The illusion is now gone and the generals in Naypyidaw are certainly paying attention.

From now on, statements coming from ASEAN leaders calling for accountability in Myanmar would ring hollow. These generals have noticed that in the Ukrainian crisis we certainly did not practice what we preach.

It is also easy to see that Western powers like the United States and European Union, which were put off by ASEAN’s timidity in the Ukraine crisis, would recalibrate their position on some regional issues, including on the issue of Myanmar.

It’s a lose-lose position for ASEAN.

M. Taufiqurrahman

Editor-in-chief

The Jakarta Post, Indonesia