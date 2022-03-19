Japan, Europe should rework energy strategy to move away from Russia

There is a growing movement away from Russia among private energy companies.

Among the development projects in the Russian far east region of Sakhalin, in which the Japanese government and companies are participating, Exxon Mobil Corp. of the United States has decided to withdraw from Sakhalin-1, whose main operations involve crude oil, and Britain’s

Shell PLC has decided to pull out of Sakhalin-2, whose main operations involve liquefied natural gas.



These are important sites for Japan, accounting for about 1 per cent of Japan’s crude oil imports and 7 per cent of its LNG imports. If Russia continues its aggression, the government as well as trading and other companies that have invested in the projects will have to consider withdrawing from them.

There is an urgent need for advanced nations to join forces to establish a system for flexible LNG supply in response to fluctuations in demand in each country, and then increase the number of alternative suppliers, such as Australia and the Middle East.

The rush to decarbonization, mainly in Europe, initially led to the excessive emphasis being placed on renewable energy, which hindered investment in crude oil and natural gas development and caused prices to soar. During the transitional period to decarbonization, it is important to continue making investments in gas fields.

The role of nuclear power, which can provide a stable supply of electricity, will also become important. It is essential for the government to thoroughly implement safety measures and give full-scale support to the restart of nuclear reactors.

Editorial

The Japan News

