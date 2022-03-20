Russian space crew dock with ISS, wear yellow suits resembling Ukrainian flag

"Every crew pick the suits, overalls, on their own accord, so that they don't all look the same, different. Now it was our turn to pick the colour.," he said. "The truth is, we had accumulated a lot of yellow material, so we needed to use it up. That's why we had to wear yellow flight suits, " he explained.

"They look wonderful," replied an official talking to cosmonauts from the Russian Mission control centre.

Russia invaded Ukraine, which has a blue and yellow flag, on Feb. 24. The ensuing fighting has killed thousands of people, devastated parts of cities, and caused millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

Rogozin has suggested that U.S. sanctions imposed in response to the invasion could destroy ISS teamwork and lead to the space station falling out of orbit.

Officials at the U.S. space agency, NASA, have said U.S. and Russian crew members are aware of events on Earth but that their work has not been affected by geopolitical tensions.