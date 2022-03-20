Conflict in Ukraine disrupts global food supply chain: Ukrainian official

What concerns Mylovanov now is the prospects in the second half of the year as a prolonged conflict could drastically affect the food supply chain.

"But if we don't have a proper planting season, there's going to be maybe reduction of five to 10 percent of world supply in the fall. That's going to create a food crisis logistically locally. So probably it's not going to hurt the rich economies, developed economies, because they'll just price it out and they'll buy it at higher prices. But it might force some economies in the Middle East, in Asia, and in Africa to substitute for something else, and so that's going to be a problem," he said.