Why India is right not to take sides on Ukraine

Since India has had close civilizational links with both sides, it is pragmatic and logical to abstain from voting on the Ukraine issue at UNSC. India’s representative at the UN, T N Tirumurti spelled out India’s stand and asked countries to find peaceful, diplomatic solutions through the Minsk mechanism.

Also, it should be kept in mind that being a member of Quad does not make it imperative for India to jump into a European crisis. S. Jaishankar has poignantly said that during the Galwan crisis Europe did not support India right off the bat, they took their strategic calculations into account.

In return, as an independent country, India has the right to decide its course based on its strategic calculations.

At the same time, it is rather impractical to expect India to sever its relations with Russia which has been her single largest defense partner with a 60 per cent share in India’s defense inventory.

On the other hand, India has also nurtured progressive relations with the US as well as Europe for over 20 years, since the Vajpayee-Clinton era.

India as a fast-developing country has its own pressing needs with over 1.4 billion to feed.

Therefore, expectations on either side for India to align may not fit into New Delhi’s scheme of things. Her compulsions to lift a vast majority out of poverty and put herself on the growth trajectory are what drive India’s foreign policy.

These imperatives pushed India’s position, striking a fine line between Russia and the West at large.

However, instability on the eastern flank of Europe brings home the acute need to develop an in-house inventory of defense mechanisms and systems without depending on imports.

Self-reliance is the key to great power status. ‘Make in India’ initiative in the defense sector is a significant component of the policy choice made by the Indian government.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is bound to create ripple effects already being felt in India though New Delhi has stayed away from swinging either way. Crude prices touching $105 per barrel in spot markets would translate to a larger fuel import bill thereby upsetting budget numbers outlined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

As Russia, apart from OPEC, has been a large exporter of hydrocarbons in particular to Europe, the crisis will increase fuel prices and shortages in almost all of Europe. For instance, Finland imports most of its crude while Hungary gets 83 per cent, Austria – 62 per cent, and Germany imports 46 per cent of its natural gas directly from Russia.

Russia’s output had kept fuel prices competitive while curbing the Gulf’s dominance; its engagement otherwise will give space for the Gulf monopoly that is bound to distort market prices, distribution as well as access. Most importantly, it will create crude-induced inflationary pressures in countries such as India where over 80 per cent of fuel demand is met through imports.

The World Bank report, Global Economic Prospects, 2022 argues that the world is walking towards a global slowdown as the financial support in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic wanes, increase in debts and inequalities would kick in across the world. It will be a blow to the precarious growth of the world economy going through post-Covid impact.

There is no denying that Europe and the world at large are treading choppy waters. Though the ongoing invasion may not go the cold war way, it will certainly wreak havoc on the lives of innocent people caught in the crossfire.

The human cost involved in the war should act as a deterrent and the countries involved should focus on progressive de-escalation measures. At the same time, there is a need for recognizing bullies that do not allow a sustainable global order to emerge. As Gandhi said, an eye for eye attitude will make all of humanity blind!

Amritpal Kaur

Contributor, The Statesman

The writer is a doctoral scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University and contributing fellow, Centre for Integrated and Holistic Studies, New Delhi.