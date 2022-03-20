Beijing is keeping its distance in the conflict

BEIJING - Lots of “fake”, “false” and fictional propaganda of the Western media and rotary of their politicians tried to distort the basic facts about the conflict.
The United States has launched a campaign to use the Ukraine crisis to snub Russia and implicate China with habitual slogans and sanctions coupled with tons and tons of US arms downloaded on Ukraine soil.
Meantime, they are skillfully crafting a campaign and a narrative that suits US geo-political and geo-economic agenda.
The Western elite use media to spread their message and their media outlets have been showing enthusiasm to act on behalf of them.
Simultaneously, Russian media outlets and news agencies are being banned to kill any chance of difference of opinion the Western countries say they will protect so that the US and some of its allies can manipulate their citizens according to their preferences.
In reality, the campaign is an absolute illusion because the actions of the US-led NATO do not support it. The US-led West itself committed many atrocities if not crimes convicted internationally, starting from colonization to modern days’ inhuman economic sanctioning.
NATO followed US directives many times in attacking countries such as Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya, and killed hundreds of thousands of innocent people and looted their resources.
The most obscure part of the campaign on the Russia-Ukraine crisis is that the US and its some Anglosphere allies are targeting China for nothing but ulterior motives.
As is understood China is not part of this European conflict and is trying to diffuse the situation, in sharp contrast with the United States which has kept fanning up the flame of tension and division. Unfortunately, Western countries are not ready to accept this fact and are busy building a smear campaign against China.
The situation triggered consensus among the larger community of independent experts that the real purpose of the US is to keep its hegemony alive and lasting, at the cost of all interests of others. So, the United States is trying to use the Russian-Ukraine crisis to kill two birds with one stone.
On the one hand, the US has moved swiftly to isolate Russia, destroy its economy and sink its global status. On the other, the White House and its Anglo-Saxon allies are trying to frame China as an ally of Russia built a narrative against it, ignoring the Chinese diplomatic tradition of non-alignment. This kind of Western trick is not new to China, as China is a victim of
Western harsh behavior since its independence.
First, the US-led Western countries took many years to establish diplomatic relations with China.
Second, the US is continuously violating the sovereignty of China by sending warships to
Taiwan Straits and selling arms to Taiwan, a part of China since ancient times which was once robbed by imperial Japan.
Only recently the White House sent a delegation of former officials and defense generals to bolster pro-independence politicians in Taipei, neither respecting the sovereignty of China over the Taiwan Island nor adhering to their pledged policy of One China only.
Now the US-led West is making trouble again for China by wrongfully equating the situation of Ukraine with Taiwan, which has no rationale, as nearly all countries in the world recognize Taiwan as an integral part of China since ancient times.
In this context, it can be inferred the campaign against China is begotten with thin air. China, as an independent and sovereign country, has full right to adopt any policy which can help diffuse tension and bring peace back, and Beijing has endeavored for reunification with Taiwan with all possible peaceful means.
Regrettably, the US has constantly taken provocative moves to undermine Beijing’s efforts.
The reasons are obvious. The US and some of its Anglo-Saxon allies aspire to check the peaceful rise of China by erecting hurdles whenever possible.
It is well-known that the US-led West does not like the rise of China, especially the Chinese model of development. China is developing and growing strong by sheer hard work and sticking to the
global norms, which is the opposite to the Western model of expansion, which was based on colonization, slave smuggling, committing genocides of American aboriginals, and financially robbing other countries to seize resources.
So, by creating hurdles or framing China with Russia, the US and some of its allies hope to create a bad image of China and engage it in the conflict so that China could be struck as well with economic and other sanctions.
Fortunately, China is not falling into the trap. Beijing is keeping a distance from the conflict and insisting on asking the parties to solve the issues through dialogue and consultations.
Wang Yi, the foreign minister of China, also echoed the same sentiments in his phone calls to foreign ministers of Ukraine and other European countries and senior officials of the European Union.
China’s approach is in line with the philosophy of China on international relations, which hinges on engagement, consultation, and sharing of prosperity for sustainable peace, in sharp the difference with competition, rivalry, and confrontation often initiated by the Western countries.
As Confucius said, “The best way to enhance international engagement and influence is to share prosperity”. The US and its allies should learn some lessons of the kind in helping to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Shakeel Ahmad Ramay
Contributor, China Daily
The author is CEO of the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development in
Pakistan.
Published : March 20, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022