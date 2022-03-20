Beijing is keeping its distance in the conflict

BEIJING - Lots of “fake”, “false” and fictional propaganda of the Western media and rotary of their politicians tried to distort the basic facts about the conflict.

The United States has launched a campaign to use the Ukraine crisis to snub Russia and implicate China with habitual slogans and sanctions coupled with tons and tons of US arms downloaded on Ukraine soil.

Meantime, they are skillfully crafting a campaign and a narrative that suits US geo-political and geo-economic agenda.

The Western elite use media to spread their message and their media outlets have been showing enthusiasm to act on behalf of them.

Simultaneously, Russian media outlets and news agencies are being banned to kill any chance of difference of opinion the Western countries say they will protect so that the US and some of its allies can manipulate their citizens according to their preferences.

In reality, the campaign is an absolute illusion because the actions of the US-led NATO do not support it. The US-led West itself committed many atrocities if not crimes convicted internationally, starting from colonization to modern days’ inhuman economic sanctioning.