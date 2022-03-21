Sat, March 26, 2022

Wang: China stands on the right side of history on Ukraine issue

HEFEI - China's position on the Ukraine issue is objective and fair, and time will prove that it is on the right side of history, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday.

Wang made the remarks when briefing journalists on the exchange of views between the heads of China and the United States on the Ukraine issue during a video call that took place on March 18.

Noting that China has clearly and comprehensively expounded its position on the Ukraine issue, Wang said the most important point is that China is always a force to safeguard world peace.

He added that China has always advocated for peace and opposed war, which is not only a tradition rooted in the country's history and culture but has also been its foreign policy.

China will continue to make its judgment independently and in an objective and fair manner based on the merits of the matter, said Wang, adding that China will never accept any external coercion and pressure, and opposes all groundless accusations and suspicions against China.

Wang noted that during the recent video call, China had proposed a Chinese solution to the Ukraine crisis, which mainly includes two aspects.

The priority, he said, is that all sides must push for dialogue and negotiation between the immediate parties, cease hostilities as soon as possible, avoid civilian casualties, and prevent a humanitarian crisis.

An enduring solution lies in the rejection of the Cold War mentality, refraining from bloc confrontation, and building a balanced, effective and sustainable regional security architecture to realize long-term peace in Europe, Wang added.  

Nation Thailnad
