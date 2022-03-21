Sat, March 26, 2022

international

Myanmar's humanitarian needs increase as conflict continues, says United Nations

UNITED NATIONS, March 20 (Xinhua): Humanitarian needs in Myanmar grow as fighting continues, particularly in the southeast and northwest, a UN spokesman has announced.

There are 889,900 displaced people, including 370,000 already displaced before the military takeover a little more than one year ago, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Humanitarian needs are growing. But access to people in need remains limited, hampering the planned scale-up of humanitarian assistance in 2022, Dujarric said.

"Clashes, road blockages and military checkpoints limit our access to areas where needs are critical."

The demand for support to people in need exceeds the capacity to respond. But the United Nations and partners are continuing to provide food, water, warm clothes, blankets, and mosquito nets, as well as hygiene kits and Covid-19 prevention items.

The United Nations and partners also provide protection services to displaced people and communities in conflict areas across the country.

He urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law to protect civilians and ensure people in need have access to humanitarian aid.

The United Nations' 2022 humanitarian response plan for Myanmar, which seeks 826 million U.S. dollars, is only 6 percent funded, Dujarric said.

"We urge donors to give generously in solidarity with the people of Myanmar." - Xinhua

