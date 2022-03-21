Hyundai Motor Group's key overseas units turn profit in 2021

Hyundai Motor Co., the group's flagship, said its US production unit swung to a net profit of 237 billion won ($195 million) from a net loss of slightly over 1 trillion won the previous year.

It represented the subsidiary's first black ink in three years. Its net loss came to 228.2 billion won in 2019.

Hyundai Motor's subsidiary in Brazil also switched to a net profit of 41 billion won after losing money for the second consecutive year.

Hyundai Motor's sales subsidiary in America registered the largest net income of 1.03 trillion won last year, followed by its Indian unit with 437.4 billion won and its Czech plant with 417.5 billion won.

Hyundai Motor said major overseas units turned a profit last year thanks to strong sales of eco-friendly vehicles and greater capacity utilization, despite a global shortage of auto chips.

Hyundai Motor's US plants operated at 78.8 percent of capacity in 2021, up from 72.6 percent from a year earlier, with the operating rate of its Brazilian plant surging to 89.2 percent from 71.1 percent.