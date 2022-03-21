Việt Nam, Cambodia enhance military relations

Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Tấn Cương, who is in Cambodia for the 19th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces’ Meeting (ACDFM-19), sat down with Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces General Vong Pisen.

The meeting took place after Cương attended ACDFM-19.

Gen. Vong Pisen said that the visit has contributed to deepening the friendship and cooperation between the two armies, and he appreciates the effective support of the VPA as well as the Vietnamese Party and State for his country.

According to him, this is reflected through the active contribution of the Vietnamese delegation to the success of the ACDFM-19, the annual exchange of delegations, the border demarcation and joint efforts to fight cross-border crime even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that in the context of rapid changes and complicated developments of the international and regional situations, the Cambodian Government always advocates maintaining cooperation and upholding the principle of non-interference into the internal affairs of other countries.