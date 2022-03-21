Parties involved in Russia-Ukraine crisis agree to open 7 humanitarian corridors

Vereshchuk said on Sunday that the relevant parties reached an agreement on humanitarian corridors on the same day, and the Ukrainian side will continue to evacuate people from Mariupol and Kyiv.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, posted on social media on Saturday that Ukraine evacuated more than 6,600 residents from Kyiv, Mariupol and Luhansk through humanitarian channels on the day.