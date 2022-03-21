Gas price in Los Angeles inches toward 6 dollars per gallon

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Ventura County and San Diego County of Los Angeles in Southern California, the average price of self-serve regular gasoline a gallon rose to 5.946 dollars and 5.912 dollars respectively.

Statewide, in the four counties of Mono, Trinity, Inyo and San Luis Obispo, the average gas price passed 6 dollars on Sunday. In Mono County, notorious for its most expensive gas price in the Golden State, the price has risen to 6.481 dollars, 0.634 dollars higher than the average price in the state.