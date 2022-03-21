Sat, March 26, 2022

international

China Eastern Airlines Boeing jet with 132 people on board crashes in China

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft with 132 people on board crashed into the mountains in south China on Monday (March 21) while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, China's Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.

The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties was not immediately known, state broadcaster CCTV said. Rescue was on its way, it added.

There was no word on the cause of the crash of the plane, a 6-year-old 737-800 aircraft, according to Flightradar24.

The CAAC said the aircraft lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. It had 123 passengers and nine crew on board. State media said reported there were 133 people on board.

Related News

Published : March 21, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Japan lacks effective deterrence against N. Korea’s missiles

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Myanmar, China jointly produce Covid-19 vaccines

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Yoon, Xi discuss cooperation between two countries in phone call

Published : Mar 26, 2022

In unison, India and China urge dialogue to end Ukrainian crisis

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Latest News

Precocious Chanette Eyes on Back-to-Back Thailand Mixed Crowns

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Allowing campaigning inside Army barracks a ‘good sign’: politicians

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Crypto can only be used for guarantees as regulator eyes controls on digital tokens

Published : Mar 26, 2022

50th Thai Book Fair kicks off at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.