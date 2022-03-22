HK suspends mass testing plan, lifts flight ban

Stressing that timing is key for such an exercise, she said: “Hong Kong’s epidemic situation has now been alleviated, but it remains at a high level. Experts have said it is not suitable to do universal testing at this stage.”

As the scale of the operation will be unprecedentedly large, involving restriction on people’s movement, mainland experts held that it may be beyond the organizing capacity of local communities, and the city may fail to achieve the goal of universal screening.

She stressed that the suspension does not mean the city plans to co-exist with the virus. “When the time is suitable and conditions are appropriate, we will consider whether to use compulsory universal testing,” she added.

At the same briefing on the government’s “mid-term review”, the CE also announced to lift the flight ban on nine countries starting from April 1. After that, vaccinated Hong Kong residents from the countries can return to the city by flights.

In light of the pandemic development, the flight ban is no longer suitable. The infection risk in some of the nine countries is even lower than Hong Kong, according to Lam.

The current 14-day mandatory quarantine requirement for most passengers would be reduced to seven days, as if their test results showed negative on the sixth and seventh days of the isolation period, she said.