Security alert issued against NK threat, Russia-Ukraine cyberwar

Cyber threat rising in transition period



The military’s announcement was in line with the South Korean spy agency’s decision to “raise the cyber crisis alert for the public sector” from Level 4 (attention) to 3 (caution), which is the second-lowest in the four-tier system, as of 9:00 a.m. Monday.



A director of the National Intelligence Service has the authority to issue a cybersecurity alert in view of the “ripple effects and the scale of damage to systematically respond to and prepare for cyberattacks and threats against central administrative agencies” and others, according to the relevant presidential decree.



The South Korean spy agency notably pointed out that it is imperative to boost cyber defense during the presidential transition period.



The NIS elucidated that the “preemptive measures have been taken as cybersecurity threats have been on the rise, including concerns about hacking attempts with the intent to obtain the new government’s policy materials in the government transition period.”



Other significant cybersecurity risk factors include the “escalation of cyberwarfare in relation to the Russia-Ukraine war and concerns about cyber retaliation against countries which have imposed sanctions on Russia.”



As the NIS has raised the country’s cyber threat warning level, government ministries, local governments and public institutions are required to “strengthen their cyber readiness,” including putting together an emergency response team and implementation of technical and administrative security measures.



South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT on the same day issued a “cyber crisis alert for the private sector.”



The cyber threat alert level has been upgraded by one notch to the third highest in the five-level system amid heightened risks of cyberattacks against South Korean companies and unfolding cyberwarfare in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.



By Ji Da-gyum