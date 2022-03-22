Sat, March 26, 2022

international

UN General Assembly to vote again on Ukraine: spokesperson

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) will vote Wednesday on a draft resolution on Ukraine, the second such resolution since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesperson said Monday.

The 11th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly will be held after a letter requesting the resumption was received by UNGA President Abdulla Shahid, his spokesperson Paulina Kubiak told reporters in an email.

"A draft resolution sponsored by Ukraine and other member states has been submitted and is being processed," she said.

According to diplomatic sources, the new UNGA draft resolution focuses on the humanitarian situation, calling for the protection of civilians, medical personnel, aid workers, journalists, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure. 

Related News

Published : March 22, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Japan lacks effective deterrence against N. Korea’s missiles

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Myanmar, China jointly produce Covid-19 vaccines

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Yoon, Xi discuss cooperation between two countries in phone call

Published : Mar 26, 2022

In unison, India and China urge dialogue to end Ukrainian crisis

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Latest News

Precocious Chanette Eyes on Back-to-Back Thailand Mixed Crowns

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Allowing campaigning inside Army barracks a ‘good sign’: politicians

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Crypto can only be used for guarantees as regulator eyes controls on digital tokens

Published : Mar 26, 2022

50th Thai Book Fair kicks off at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.