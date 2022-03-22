The role ‘white supremacists’ are playing in the Russia-Ukraine war

ISLAMABAD - Brenton was an avowed white supremacist who had previously expressed support for the Serbian military and militias responsible for carrying out atrocities against Bosnian Muslims.

The weapons he used to commit this atrocity were painted with white supremacist slogans, symbols and historical references that resonate with the far-right in Europe: ‘Vienna 1683’ referred to the Ottoman defeat at Kahlenburg, while ‘Acre 1189’ harks to the Crusades, an event of mythic importance for European racists.

The name of Charles Martel, the Frankish King who defeated the Arabs at the Battle of Tours was there, along with that of Pavlo Lapshyn, a Ukrainian extremist who killed Muhammad Saleem in Birmingham because he hated ‘non-whites’.

The number 14, a reference to an American far-right mantra was also present, and Tarrant’s backpack sported a circular Norse rune known as the ‘sonnenrad’, or ‘black sun’.

This symbol, one of many ancient European symbols appropriated by the Nazis, features prominently in contemporary neo-Nazi and far-right lore. It is also popping up regularly in Ukraine.

Recently, a picture uploaded by Nato’s official Twitter account on International Women’s Day showed a woman in combat gear sporting a sonnenrad symbol.