Sat, March 26, 2022

international

Russia's ambassador in Indonesia says Putin plans to attend G20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a G20 summit being hosted by Indonesia later this year, Russia's ambassador in Jakarta said on March 23, dismissing suggestions by some members that the country is barred from the group.

"It will depend on many many things, including the COVID situation that is getting better. So far, his intention is... he wants to come," ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva told a news conference.

 

The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters.

 

Russia was suspended from what was then known as the Group of Eight (G8) club of leading economies after its annexation of Crimea in 2014. However, the G20 is a much broader grouping that includes India, China, Brazil and others and any move to exclude Russia could struggle to find unanimity.

