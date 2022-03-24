China urges Japan to cease provocations on Taiwan question

Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a recent virtual meeting between former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and leader of the Taiwan region Tsai Ing-wen.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, Wang said, noting that China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between Taiwan and countries that have diplomatic relations with China, and the region's accession to any agreement or organization of an official nature. "This position is consistent and clear."

"Some political forces in Japan openly collude with 'Taiwan independence' forces and point fingers at the Taiwan question. The Chinese side has expressed firm opposition and strong dissatisfaction, and lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side," he said.

The Taiwan question and the Ukraine issue are different in nature and are not at all comparable, Wang said, noting that Taiwan falls under China's internal affairs and has nothing to do with Japan.

Japan colonized Taiwan for half a century and committed countless crimes, Wang said. China solemnly urges the Japanese side and certain politicians to reflect deeply on history, earnestly abide by the commitments made thus far and the principles stipulated in the four political documents between China and Japan, act prudently on the Taiwan question, and cease provocations.