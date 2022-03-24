Russian move on Ukraine aid fails at U.N. Security Council

"If Russia cared about the humanitarian situation, it would stop bombing children and end their siege tactics. But they haven't," Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward told the council after the vote. Russia denies attacking civilians.

A Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, Britain, France or the United States to be adopted. Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused those who abstained on Wednesday of doing so "for political reasons."

Explaining China's yes vote, Ambassador Zhang Jun said Beijing had a "strong expectation" that there should be an immediate ceasefire, but that while pushing for a halt to the fighting, the council should "also respond to the humanitarian crisis in a positive, pragmatic and constructive manner."