Malaysian PM to confer with ASEAN leaders on making Malay second language of bloc

KUALA LUMPUR: Ismail Sabri said apart from Malaysia, the language was also used as a medium instruction in several neighboring countries such as Indonesia, Brunei, and Singapore as well as in southern Thailand, southern Philippines, and in parts of Cambodia.

"So there is no reason why we cannot make the Malay language as one of the official languages ​​of ASEAN. We will coordinate this matter and I will discuss with the leaders of ASEAN countries that do use the language so that they agree to make it the second language of ASEAN.

"After that, we will discuss with other Asean leaders whose countries also have residents who use Malay as a spoken language," he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara on Wednesday (March 23).