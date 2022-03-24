Asia News Network to hold webinar on war in Ukraine

The Korea Herald has co-organized a webinar with some of the members of the Asia News Network on the topic of “Europe’s Geopolitical Seismic Shift: What does it mean for Asia?” The webinar will take place on March 31 at 5 p.m. Seoul time.



The ANN is an alliance of 20 national media in 19 Asian countries. The Korea Herald is the only South Korean member in the ANN.



Dr. Julian Voje, head of policy at the Munich Security Conference, will deliver the keynote speech on the topic of implications of Germany’s new defense and security policy and the European Union’s unity regarding the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.



The panelists will be headed by Ashok Sajjanhar, executive council member of Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, and former ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, Sweden, and Latvia.