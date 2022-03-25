Indonesia says it will not exclude Russia from G-20

Jakarta will chair the grouping this year "in line with the previous presidency", Indonesia's G-20 co-sherpa Dian Triansyah Djani said on Thursday (March 24).

"Every organisation has its own rules of procedures, precedents and manners to discuss issues," he told a virtual press briefing.

"Our position is quite clear... we will conduct our presidency based on what had been done in the previous presidency. And, of course, once again, we have always based our diplomacy on principles."

On why Indonesia invited Russia to the summit in November, Mr Dian said: "It is the duty of all G-20 presidents to invite all of its members. … We will continue to carry out our task like former presidencies."

He added: "I'm not going to predict what's going to happen in the future. But one thing for sure is that we will remain as an impartial (G-20) president and we will try to find solutions to any issues that may arise."

Russia's Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva revealed on Wednesday President Vladimir Putin's intention to take part in the G-20 summit that Indonesia will host, dismissing talks of him being excluded because of the war in Ukraine.