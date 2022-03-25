Sun, April 03, 2022

international

Ukrainian president’s address triggers wave of support, sympathy in Japan

Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s online speech to the Diet Wednesday about the devastating situation in his country, there was a wave of sympathy and support for the plight of Ukrainians and indignation at Russia’s aggression.

“Russian troops destroyed dozens of our cities ... Thousands were killed,” Zelenskyy said in his address.

In his message from war-torn Ukraine, Zelenskyy said: “I’m sure you understand this feeling ... The need to return to your land,” which resonated with a former resident of Japan’s northern territories — which are illegally occupied by Russia.

Yasuji Tsunoka, who left his hometown of Yuri Island — part of the Habomai group of islets — in April 1946 following the arrival of troops from the former Soviet Union, expressed sympathy after watching Zelenskyy’s speech on television at home.

“Russia, who has not agreed to return the northern territories to Japan, has invaded Ukraine, too. I’m surprised and infuriated,” said Tsunoka, 84.

In the 12-minute address, Zelenskyy also described Russian attacks on nuclear power plants that have turned these facilities into war zones.

Kunihiko Sakuma, 77, who was exposed to radiation in the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, said the conflict has reminded him that the threat of nuclear war is real.

“We must not let Ukraine become the third place to be devastated by nuclear warfare,” said Sakuma, who chairs a Hiroshima group of atomic bomb survivors.

In Yokohama, a sister city of Odessa in southern Ukraine, people who had exchanges with Odessans listened intently to Zelenskyy’s address, in which he described children becoming victims of the war.

Yokohama Judo Association President Tsuneo Suzuki, who participated in an online exchange with an Odessa judo club in November, said Ukrainian children energetically practiced as he and two other association members demonstrated techniques.

“I very much hope they are safe,” said Suzuki, 66.

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Related News

Published : March 25, 2022

By : The Japan News

Related News

Roads empty, shops closed as curfew takes effect in Sri Lanka

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Yoon's office works out initial budget for presidential office relocation

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Fuel shortages fears trigger panic buying in Nepal

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Survey shows 43% of Japanese firms have suspended operations in Russia

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Latest News

Chadchart praised for ‘skinny’ ads on crowded Bangkok sidewalks

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Centara’s flagship resort pioneers ‘sustainable luxury’ on Samui

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Strong winds from China to blame for cold, not melting icebergs: TMD

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Thailand’s economy at a turning point, financial experts warn

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.