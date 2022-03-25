Wang's India visit carries significance for bilateral ties, global affairs

Wang, who has just visited Islamabad, is expected to meet India's national security adviser Ajit Doval and external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other political leaders, according to a source.

Among the issues to be discussed are students from India who face pandemic difficulties in returning to campus in China for study or seeking home trips back to India.

The senior diplomats are likely to exchange views on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and discuss border and bilateral trade.

Wang’s visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his condolences to Chinese people after flight MU 5735 crashed in southern China on Tuesday with the loss of all 132 passengers and crew on board.

In September 2020, Jaishankar and Wang held wide-ranging discussions in Moscow on the sidelines of a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO. The two foreign ministers also held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of another SCO meeting in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe in July last year, followed by another meeting in September.