In unison, India and China urge dialogue to end Ukrainian crisis

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, after holding official talks with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said: “On Ukraine, we discussed our respective approaches and perspective but agreed that diplomacy and dialogue must be the priority." Both sides emphasized the importance of a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The two countries have shared similar stance on the Russian-Ukraine conflict over the past month, including at United Nations.

Wang, arriving late Thursday evening, also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday. The meetings went into detailed and candid discussions over a number of bilateral issues, especially the border stand-off.

This is the first visit by a high-profile Chinese official since the Galwan Valley clash of border soldiers where both sides suffered casualties in June 2020.