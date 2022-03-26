Japan lacks effective deterrence against N. Korea’s missiles

“North Korea’s actions threaten the peace and security of our country, the region and the international community, and are in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. Its actions are clearly unacceptable,” Kishida told reporters Thursday at a hotel in Brussels.

Referring to measures against the reclusive country, the prime minister said, “We will address the issue in coordination with the United States and South Korea, including examining whether to impose sanctions.”

However, there is little room for Japan to strengthen its sanctions on North Korea. In terms of diplomacy, the North Korean policy of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has stalled. Securing cooperation from Russia and China, which have close ties with North Korea, would also be difficult.

Under these circumstances, Japan urgently needs to strengthen its defense capabilities.

The government is considering acquiring capabilities to attack enemy bases because North Korea has developed missiles that are difficult to intercept with Japan’s existing missile defense systems. Such capabilities would enable Japan to destroy an enemy’s missile launch site and other facilities if it was acting in self-defense.

“We must continue to seriously consider what we should do to protect the lives of our people,” Kishida said Thursday.