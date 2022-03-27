Yemen's Houthis suspend strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days

The group also announced a three-day suspension of ground offensive operations in Yemen, including in the gas-producing region of Marib, said Mahdi al-Mashat, the head of the Houthis' political office, in a speech broadcast on television.

The unilateral initiative came as violence between the Iran-aligned group and the Saudi-led coalition, which have been at war since 2015, escalated dramatically this month.

Airstrikes of the Saudi-led coalition pounded the Houthi-controlled seaports of Hodeidah and Salif on Saturday (March 26), a day after the group launched broad attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on an oil facility in Jeddah, causing a massive fire and a huge plume of black smoke.