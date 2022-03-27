All 132 people on board China's crashed plane dead: official

The crash took place on Monday when a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou, nose-dived in a mountainous area in Tengxian County, Guangxi.

"By the relevant requirements of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the State Council on the handling of the flight accident of China Eastern Airlines MU5735 aircraft, the national emergency response command has organized multiple departments, including members of fire rescue, People's Liberation Army commanders and soldiers, members of armed police, public security, health and quarantine, transportation and natural resources, to carry out a thorough search at the site for six consecutive days," said Hu Zhenjiang, on-site deputy commander-in-chief from the national emergency response command on handling the plane crash.

"And after organizing experts to analyze the video content in various monitoring and recording devices and the key data recorded by air traffic control radar, ADS-B and other facilities and equipment, especially though investigation, judgment, and analysis of the distribution of the wreckage at the crash site, we can confirm that there are no signs of life at the search site. One hundred and twenty of the 132 victims have been identified through DNA analysis," said Hu, who is also the deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.