From 'decrepit' to 'effective': How U.S. advisor helped train Ukraine's military

Collins said that one success from that 'reset' was reassessing the Ukrainian command structure, noting that played an "effective" role in Ukrainian forces fending off Russian advances during the present conflict. He said that is due to the new culture of giving junior Ukrainian leaders more battlefield decision-making capabilities, rather than a top-down command approach.

"It allows them to take initiative on the battlefield, right? You might be given some orders, 'Go take this hill,' for example, and if you can't adjust on that, you're just going to keep running up the hill into the hornet's nest," he said. "It also requires a trained professional military to do that.'"

Collins said the Russian military appears to have taken a less flexible approach at allowing junior leaders to inherit decision-making at the tactical level.

"It appears that they [Russia] are still more regimented," he said. "If you have a conscript army, which a lot of the Russians are, you're not going to be capable of executing that same kind of discipline initiative at the tactical level."