West's SWIFT sanctions on Russia take effect

Saturday also marks the deadline for all U.S. financial institutions to close any correspondent or payable-through accounts and reject any future transactions with Sberbank.

The move has been followed by other countries and regions.

On March 2, the European Union announced a list of Russian banks to be excluded from SWIFT, and the relevant measures took effect on March 12.

On March 24, Washington said it would expand sanctions on Russian business entities and individuals.

The Swiss government said it had frozen over 6 billion U.S. dollars' worth of Russian assets in Switzerland.